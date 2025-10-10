SC questions Madras HC's order directing formation of SIT to probe Karur stampede

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday questioned an order by the Madras High Court directing the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Karur stampede incident.
Questioning the manner in which the high court passed the order, a two-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice NV Anajaria asked how the principal bench in Chennai could pass orders when Karur falls under the jurisdiction of the Madurai bench.
The court noted that the SIT investigation was ordered based on a petition seeking a Standard Operating Protocol for political rallies, according to Live Law.
The court reserved its order on the plea filed by actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others challenging the Madras’s order
"We will pass appropriate orders. We will see what can be done," it said
Before reserving the order, the court heard submissions from the TVK party, other petitioners, and the Tamil Nadu government, the respondent in the matter.
The Supreme Court will also pass appropriate orders on the issue of certain victims’ pleas seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.
The Karur stampede, which occurred during the September 27 political rally of actor and TVK chief Vijay in Karur, claimed 41 lives and left over 60 people injured.
The plea filed by TVK’s secretary Aadhav Arjuna in the top court sought quashing of the Madras High Court’s order constituting the SIT — made up of senior Tamil Nadu police officers — to investigate the stampede.
During Friday’s hearing, TVK questioned the setting up of the SIT by the Madras High Court.
“A pre-planned conspiracy by certain miscreants to create trouble at the rally site cannot be ruled out,” TVK argued.
Another petitioner, Selvaraj P., who lost a relative in the tragedy, noted that police officers did not even suffer minor injuries. Senior advocate Seshadiri Naidu, representing Paneerselvam Pitchaimuthu, argued for a CBI probe on the grounds that he is a real sufferer.
In the same case, another petitioner, G.S. Mani, Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state legal cell and a Supreme Court lawyer, also sought a CBI inquiry. Mani’s plea further sought a stay on the Tamil Nadu Police’s investigation into the Karur incident.
Opposing the petitioners’ submissions, Senior Advocate Wilson, representing the Tamil Nadu government, submitted that victims cannot decide which agency should investigate their cases. He added that the CBI is required only in exceptional situations, and argued, “No CBI probe is required in this case.”
TVK has also sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, arguing that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by Tamil Nadu police officers.
According to Tamil Nadu police, nearly 30,000 people gathered for the rally, although permission had been granted only for 10,000. Eyewitnesses claimed that security guidelines were allegedly violated, and that proper arrangements for food and drinking water were missing, which contributed to the tragedy. Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue.
In his appeal, Paneerselvam alleged that the state government failed in its duty to ensure public safety. “Police investigations were compromised by official apathy and potential political interference, and there remain unanswered questions about the rally permission and post-incident response,” the appeal stated.