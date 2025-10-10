SC questions Madras HC's order directing formation of SIT to probe Karur stampede

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday questioned an order by the Madras High Court directing the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Karur stampede incident.

Questioning the manner in which the high court passed the order, a two-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice NV Anajaria asked how the principal bench in Chennai could pass orders when Karur falls under the jurisdiction of the Madurai bench.

The court noted that the SIT investigation was ordered based on a petition seeking a Standard Operating Protocol for political rallies, according to Live Law.

The court reserved its order on the plea filed by actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others challenging the Madras’s order

"We will pass appropriate orders. We will see what can be done," it said

Before reserving the order, the court heard submissions from the TVK party, other petitioners, and the Tamil Nadu government, the respondent in the matter.

The Supreme Court will also pass appropriate orders on the issue of certain victims’ pleas seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.