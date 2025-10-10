Sex education must be from young age, not from Class IX: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Sex education should be provided to children from a younger age, not from Class IX onwards, the Supreme Court held. “We are of the opinion that sex education should be provided to children from a younger age and not Class IX onwards.

It is for the authorities concerned to apply their mind and take corrective measures, so that children are informed of the changes that happen after puberty, and the care and cautions to be taken in relation thereto,” said, the bench.

A two-judge bench made these observations while granting bail to a 15-year-old boy accused of offences under sections 376 (Rape) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Section 6 (Aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Earlier, the SC had directed release of the appellant-juvenile on terms and conditions to be fixed by the Juvenile Justice Board concerned, considering the fact that the boy was just fifteen years old.

Besides, the court had asked the UP government to file an additional affidavit, informing the court as to how sex education is provided as a part of the curriculum in higher secondary schools in the state, so that adolescents are aware of hormonal changes that come with puberty.

Also in top court

Waqf registration plea to be heard soon

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an application filed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeking an extension of the deadline for the mandatory registration of all Waqf properties, including Waqf-by-users, on the UMEED portal. After hearing the submissions from lawyers, the CJI said, we will list it. “Let it be listed, listing does not mean granting,” the CJI added.