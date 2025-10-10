'Stop playing games': Afghanistan FM warns Pakistan from Indian soil, warms up to Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a visit loaded with pointed regional messaging, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi issued a warning to Pakistan during his first official trip to India, even as he signalled Kabul’s readiness to strengthen diplomatic and development ties with New Delhi.

Speaking in New Delhi on Friday, Muttaqi urged Islamabad to “stop playing games” with Afghanistan amid renewed cross-border tensions. “Pakistan should stop playing games with Afghanistan. Don’t provoke Afghanistan too much—if you do, ask the British once; if you ask the Americans, they’ll probably explain that playing such games with Afghanistan is not good. We want a diplomatic path,” he said during a media briefing.

The comments come amid escalating hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan, including recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. On Thursday, an explosion was reported in Kabul’s Abdul Haq Square. While Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid initially described it as an accident, Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry later blamed Pakistan for the strike, along with another in Paktika province, accusing Islamabad of violating Afghan airspace.

Muttaqi did not hold back. “The courage of Afghans should not be tested. If someone wants to do this, they should ask the Soviet Union, America and NATO. It is not good to play games with Afghanistan,” he warned. Reiterating Kabul’s position, he said, “Problems cannot be solved like this. We have kept the door to discussion open. But Afghanistan has peace and progress after 40 years, and we will not allow anyone to derail that.”