'Stop playing games': Afghanistan FM warns Pakistan from Indian soil, warms up to Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a visit loaded with pointed regional messaging, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi issued a warning to Pakistan during his first official trip to India, even as he signalled Kabul’s readiness to strengthen diplomatic and development ties with New Delhi.
Speaking in New Delhi on Friday, Muttaqi urged Islamabad to “stop playing games” with Afghanistan amid renewed cross-border tensions. “Pakistan should stop playing games with Afghanistan. Don’t provoke Afghanistan too much—if you do, ask the British once; if you ask the Americans, they’ll probably explain that playing such games with Afghanistan is not good. We want a diplomatic path,” he said during a media briefing.
The comments come amid escalating hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan, including recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. On Thursday, an explosion was reported in Kabul’s Abdul Haq Square. While Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid initially described it as an accident, Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry later blamed Pakistan for the strike, along with another in Paktika province, accusing Islamabad of violating Afghan airspace.
Muttaqi did not hold back. “The courage of Afghans should not be tested. If someone wants to do this, they should ask the Soviet Union, America and NATO. It is not good to play games with Afghanistan,” he warned. Reiterating Kabul’s position, he said, “Problems cannot be solved like this. We have kept the door to discussion open. But Afghanistan has peace and progress after 40 years, and we will not allow anyone to derail that.”
His remarks reflected the deepening mistrust between Kabul and Islamabad, with the Durand Line once again emerging as a flashpoint. Muttaqi also pushed back against external criticism of Taliban governance, saying, “We are an independent nation. Why are people troubled if we have peace? We want better relations with India and Pakistan, but it cannot be one-sided.” Muttaqi’s message to India was strikingly cooperative. Following talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he announced that Afghanistan would soon send new diplomats to India.
“Your concerns are important to us. Afghan soil will not be allowed to be used in any way against India’s interests,” Muttaqi said. India has so far refrained from recognising the Taliban government, maintaining that any future engagement hinges on the formation of an inclusive political setup in Kabul. Still, the optics of the visit suggested cautious re-engagement.
During the talks, both sides explored cooperation in healthcare, infrastructure, education, and connectivity. India has pledged six new development projects, medical aid including MRI and CT machines, 20 ambulances, and expanded scholarships for Afghan students. Commercial flights between Kabul and Delhi have also resumed.
Muttaqi's visit marks a diplomatic milestone for the Taliban administration, offering rare public engagement with a major regional power. While no formal recognition has been extended, the visit reflects New Delhi’s evolving strategy: maintaining influence on the ground while navigating a fluid regional landscape.
Muttaqi, who addressed the media with an image of the Bamiyan Buddhas in the backdrop -- symbolically associated with Afghanistan’s complex history -- claimed that India-Afghanistan relations had “improved significantly” over the past four years. He also expressed support for regional trade, calling for open land routes and urging both India and Pakistan not to block trade through the Wagah border.
On the issue of women’s rights, Muttaqi pushed back against criticism, calling it “propaganda,” and asserted that “every country has its own system.”