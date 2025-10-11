Fear of law enforcement agencies prevents victims from approaching them: Former CJI Sanjiv Khanna

He added that “the strength of the justice system lies not in the severity of punishment but in the certainty of justice.”

Highlighting the need to strengthen the enforcement framework to combat white collar crime, former Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Karnal Singh, said that India urgently needs to adopt a "lead agency" concept to harmonise investigations conducted by multiple enforcement bodies.

He observed that lack of coordination among agencies often weakens the fight against complex financial offences. “Often, there is little cooperation among investigative bodies probing the same case. Agencies are reluctant to share evidence or documents seized during investigation,” he added, noting that this results in duplication of effort and incomplete prosecution.

Citing the AgustaWestland bribery case as an example, Singh pointed out that the trail of bribe money moved across several countries, but only a small portion that entered India was attached.

“There is no clear information about the rest of the funds,” he said, reiterating the need for Inter-agency coordination and international cooperation to effectively trace and recover illicit assets.

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), observed that as societies become more prosperous, “crimes turn more white.”

Citing a senior judge’s observation, he noted that the ratio of violent to commercial crimes had reversed over two decades, from 80 per cent physical offences to 80 per cent financial or cybercrimes.

“Today, money is no longer stolen from pockets but from systems. UPI may have removed cash, but not corruption. It has only made the thefts digital,” he remarked.