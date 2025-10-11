No matter how influential culprit may be, action will be taken: Haryana CM on death of Dalit IPS officer

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament from Sirsa and former Union Minister Kumari Selja who met the bereaved family said that the BJP government of Haryana must answer in the case of Kumar’s suicide.

"Why did this happen? Why were his repeated warnings ignored?" she asked.

Shelja said that this was not an isolated incident. "The officers named in his letter were the same ones he had been raising concerns about repeatedly in the past. Unfortunately, neither the government nor the system paid attention to his pain and instead, he was continually harassed and subjected to action. Imagine a senior officer who served with utmost honesty being mentally broken to such an extent that he felt he had no way out. This is not just the tragedy of one person, it is a stark example of the entire system’s insensitivity."

Deepender Hooda said that he paid tribute to the family of Kumar on his untimely demise and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. "We stand with the aggrieved family in their fight for justice," he added.