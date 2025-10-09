'Forced suicide' of Dalit IPS officer in Haryana result of BJP's 'Manuwadi' system: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that the recent suicide of a Dalit IPS officer in Haryana was a "horrific testament to the "social injustice, inhumanity, and insensitivity" under the ruling BJP's "Manuwadi" system.

The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha claimed the unjust system fostered by the BJP and RSS has repeatedly crushed the self-respect of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, and minorities, which is fatal for the Constitution and democracy.

"The BJP's 'Manuwadi' system has become a curse for the SC, ST, OBC, and weaker sections of this country. The news of the forced suicide of Haryana's senior Dalit IPS officer, ADGP Y Puran Kumar, is not only shocking but also a horrific testament to social injustice, inhumanity, and insensitivity. My deepest condolences to the family," Kharge said in a post on X.

The Congress chief was referring to the recent suicide of a Dalit IPS officer from Haryana, Y Puran Kumar, who was found dead with gunshot wounds at his residence on Tuesday. In his suicide note, Kumar had named 13 senior officers, including 10 IPS and three IAS officers, for continued blatant caste based discrimination, targeted mental harassment and public humiliation.

Pointing out the recent attack on the Chief Justice of India by a Supreme Court lawyer, Kharge said that the BJP has "deeply entrenched the Manuwadi mentality in this country" in the last 11 years.