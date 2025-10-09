'Forced suicide' of Dalit IPS officer in Haryana result of BJP's 'Manuwadi' system: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that the recent suicide of a Dalit IPS officer in Haryana was a "horrific testament to the "social injustice, inhumanity, and insensitivity" under the ruling BJP's "Manuwadi" system.
The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha claimed the unjust system fostered by the BJP and RSS has repeatedly crushed the self-respect of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, and minorities, which is fatal for the Constitution and democracy.
"The BJP's 'Manuwadi' system has become a curse for the SC, ST, OBC, and weaker sections of this country. The news of the forced suicide of Haryana's senior Dalit IPS officer, ADGP Y Puran Kumar, is not only shocking but also a horrific testament to social injustice, inhumanity, and insensitivity. My deepest condolences to the family," Kharge said in a post on X.
The Congress chief was referring to the recent suicide of a Dalit IPS officer from Haryana, Y Puran Kumar, who was found dead with gunshot wounds at his residence on Tuesday. In his suicide note, Kumar had named 13 senior officers, including 10 IPS and three IAS officers, for continued blatant caste based discrimination, targeted mental harassment and public humiliation.
Pointing out the recent attack on the Chief Justice of India by a Supreme Court lawyer, Kharge said that the BJP has "deeply entrenched the Manuwadi mentality in this country" in the last 11 years.
"When the Honorable Chief Justice of India (CJI) can be openly attacked in the Supreme Court, and the BJP's ecosystem can defend it by citing casteism and religion, we must understand that the slogan of “Sabka Saath” was a crude joke," he said.
Kharge also highlighted the incident where a Dalit man was lynched to death in Rae Bareli earlier this month.
"The exploitative habit of the Manuwadi mentality, which has persisted for thousands of years, cannot change so quickly. That is why an unarmed Dalit like Hariom Valmiki is brutally murdered through mob lynching, and Prime Minister Modi ji does not even utter two words of condemnation," he said.