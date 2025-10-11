Safety cannot exist where dignity is denied: CJI Gavai on condition of women in India

NEW DELHI: Voicing serious concern over the vulnerability a girl child faces in the digital era due to online harassment, cyberbullying and digital stalking and deepfake imagery, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Saturday called for the enactment of specialised statutes and training of law enforcers and decision makers.

The CJI said this, while speaking at the national annual stakeholders consultation on "Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India."

"The protection of the girl child must be a core priority of digital governance. Laws dealing with online sexual exploitation, digital trafficking, and cyber harassment must be paired with effective enforcement, education and awareness initiatives," said CJI Gavai.

The CJI highlighted that safety cannot exist where dignity is denied, voices are silenced, or dreams are constrained by circumstance, He also added that the collective conscience of a nation is measured by how it treats its most vulnerable, and therefore the strength and destiny of a nation are inextricably linked to the well-being and empowerment of its daughters.

The CJI stressed to secure girl child's safety is not merely to protect her body, but to free her spirit. "To create a society where she can hold her head high in dignity and where her aspirations are nourished by education and equality ... We must confront and overcome the deep-rooted patriarchal customs that continue to deny girls their rightful place," he underlined.