Uttarakhand graduate-level exam cancelled amid paper leak scandal; re-test within three months

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has officially cancelled the controversial graduate-level examination held in September.

The government announced the cancellation following the submission of a crucial report by the one-member inquiry commission, promising that a re-examination will be conducted within the next three months.

The decision brings a temporary close to weeks of intense agitation by unemployed youth across the state.

The cancelled exam, conducted on September 21, saw the participation of approximately 105,000 candidates.

The UKSSSC issued orders formally nullifying the recruitment process, though it clarified that this cancellation would not affect other ongoing examinations.

The cancellation was formalised on Saturday after the inquiry commission, headed by a single member, presented its findings to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This decisive action follows widespread protests under the banner of the Uttarakhand Unemployed Union, sparked by allegations of a significant paper leak.