Women journalists barred from Taliban foreign minister’s press meet; sparks criticism, concern

Taliban officials accompanying Muttaqi decided to exclude women reporters, despite Indian authorities urging broad-based participation, including women, sources said.
Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi (R) with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar(Photo | ANI)
Jayanth Jacob
NEW DELHI: Women journalists were notably absent from a press conference addressed by Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi on Friday, in a move that drew quiet discomfort from various quarters.

According sources, the final decision to exclude women reporters was taken by Taliban officials accompanying Muttaqi, despite Indian authorities indicating that participation should be broad-based and include women journalists.

“We didn’t expect anything different as the meet was organised by the Taliban officials,” said a source. The exclusion has sparked criticism and renewed concerns over the Taliban’s treatment of women. There was no immediate response from the Afghan embassy or the Taliban delegation on the decision.

