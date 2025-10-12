Afghanistan will not tolerate external aggression: Afghan foreign minister in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan wants a peaceful resolution of its ongoing conflict with Pakistan, but if the peace efforts don't succeed, then it has "other means", Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday, asserting that his country is fiercely united in confronting any "external invasion".

As fresh fighting between the two sides broke out following a Pakistani air strike in Kabul on Thursday, Muttaqi, currently on a six-day visit to India, said the overall situation is under control and that his country will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty.

In retaliation against the Pakistani action, Afghan forces on Saturday night attacked a number of Pakistani military posts along the frontier between the two neighbours that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

A Taliban spokesperson said in Kabul that Afghan forces captured several Pakistani border posts and killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in the fighting.

"The policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is to resolve all problems through discussion and understanding. We want to have zero tension and if they don't want that, then Afghanistan has other means," Muttaqi said in a clear message to Pakistan from New Delhi.