Bihar polls: AIMIM hints at formation of third front, announces 32 candidates

PATNA: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has released a list of 32 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and has hinted at the formation of a third front, a move that could significantly impact the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

AIMIM Bihar chief Akhtarul Iman stated that the party would field candidates from multiple constituencies, including Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar, Araria, Gaya, Motihari, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Siwan, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Vaishali, and Gopalganj.

Interestingly, most of the seats where AIMIM plans to field candidates are currently held by members of the INDIA bloc.

“AIMIM had attempted to prevent the division of secular votes and unite against communal forces, but the larger coalition partners didn’t cooperate, resulting in the formation of a third front,” Iman asserted.

He added that the party has released the list of 32 candidates out of the 100 seats it intends to contest in the 2025 assembly elections. The names of the candidates for the announced seats will be revealed soon, he said.