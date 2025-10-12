Fourth elephant dies in IED blast in Jharkhand's Saranda forests

RANCHI: The elephant, which got injured in an IED blast in the Saranda jungles of Chaibasa on October 6, finally succumbed to its injuries early in the morning on Sunday.

This is the fourth elephant that died in an IED blast in Saranda within the last three months; three of them died during treatment, while another one was found dead in the jungles.

Notably, Maoists are now restricted only to the Saranda jungles in Jharkhand as they have been whipped out from other pockets of the state.

According to an estimate, around 60-65 Maoists are supposed to be hiding in the Saranda jungles, where they have planted thousands of IEDs, which has become a challenge for the security forces.

The IEDs planted by Maoists in the Saranda jungles are not a challenge only for the security forces, but it has also become a potential threat to the wild animals.

According to Saranda Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Aviroop Sinha, despite the best medical treatment being provided by the experts from Vantara in Gujarat, they could not save the life of the female elephant.

“The elephant succumbed to its injuries early in the morning on Friday, at around 1:30 am to 2:00 am, despite the fact that it was being provided best medical facilities. It had severe wounds on its front right limb,” said the DFO.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the elephant got injured by an IED blast or not, but prima facie, looking at the pattern of the wounds, it appears that the injury was caused by an IED blast, he added.