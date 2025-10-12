Mamata Banerjee is a 'blot on womanhood', says BJP over her remarks on Durgapur gangrape incident

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for asking female boarders not to venture out at night following the alleged gangrape of a medical student, and demanded her resignation, calling her a "blot on womanhood".

The party accused the Trinamool Congress supremo of "victim shaming and blaming" and said a chief minister who cannot stand with women in their darkest hour has no moral right to govern the state.

This comes after Banerjee said that female boarders, especially those from outside the state, should follow hostel rules and not venture out late at night.

The chief minister made the remarks after a student of a private medical college in Durgapur, hailing from Odisha, was allegedly gang-raped on Friday night when she went out with a friend for dinner.

Reacting sharply to her remarks, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia wrote on X, " Shameless @MamataOfficial a blot on womanhood, even more for being a CM. After RG Kar and Sandeshkhali, now this horrific case of rape and instead of justice, she blames the victim," he charged.

Slamming Banerjee's remarks, Bhatia said that a chief minister who tells girls not to go out at night, rather than ensuring their safety, has no moral right to stay in office.

People now realise they have reposed faith in an "anarchist, heartless Mamata", he charged. "She must resign and be held accountable under law," Bhatia added.