NDA finalises seat-sharing for Bihar polls: BJP, JD(U) to contest 101 seats each

As per the seat-sharing formula, Union Minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allotted 29 seats.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest six seats each.

Pradhan said that the seat-sharing exercise had been conducted in a “cordial manner” and that all NDA partners had expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

“Leaders and workers of all NDA parties welcome this with happiness. Bihar is ready for another NDA government,” he said.