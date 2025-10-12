Raj Thackeray meets Uddhav for second time in a week amid buzz over BMC poll pact

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Sunday visited 'Matoshri', the residence of his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, for the second time in a week.

Asked by reporters about the purpose, Raj said, "My mother is with me," indicating that it was a family get-together.

The visit, however, came amid speculation about the two cousins coming together for the all-important elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Raj Thackeray had visited 'Matoshri' last Sunday too after attending a function in Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's family.

The two cousins, once estranged, seem to have reconciled after the drubbing both their parties received in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are yet to announce an alliance for the civic poll, though their leaders have confirmed that it is on cards.