Jawed Habib, son booked over multi-crore investment fraud; 32 FIRs lodged in Sambhal

LUCKNOW: Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib has been implicated in a scam involving a Bitcoin investment scheme allegedly defrauding investors and promising them higher returns resulting in the registration of 32 FIRs against him and his son Anos Habib in Sambhal district of western UP.

Habib and his family are also facing a lookout notice in order to prevent them from leaving the country. However, the hairstylist’s lawyer, Pawan Kumar, met the local police on Sunday and submitted papers citing that his client is unwell.

However, the police told Kumar that Habib would be required to give his statement in person.

As per the police sources, Jawed Habib, his son, and an associate have been accused of taking Rs 5-7 lakh from each from multiple investors promising them returns of up to ten times by investing the money in Bitcoin. The scheme was run under the banner of a company called the Follicle Global Company (FLC).

However, even after years, the investors did not get the returns.