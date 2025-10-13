Jawed Habib, son booked over multi-crore investment fraud; 32 FIRs lodged in Sambhal

LUCKNOW: Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib has been implicated in a scam involving a Bitcoin investment scheme allegedly defrauding investors and promising them higher returns resulting in the registration of 32 FIRs against him and his son Anos Habib in Sambhal district of western UP.
Habib and his family are also facing a lookout notice in order to prevent them from leaving the country. However, the hairstylist’s lawyer, Pawan Kumar, met the local police on Sunday and submitted papers citing that his client is unwell.
However, the police told Kumar that Habib would be required to give his statement in person.
As per the police sources, Jawed Habib, his son, and an associate have been accused of taking Rs 5-7 lakh from each from multiple investors promising them returns of up to ten times by investing the money in Bitcoin. The scheme was run under the banner of a company called the Follicle Global Company (FLC).
However, even after years, the investors did not get the returns.
According to Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, even after two years of getting Rs 5-7 lakh invested each by various investors and having promised high returns, Habibs failed to keep their commitment with the investors.
Initial probe suggested that the three accused had committed a financial fraud of around Rs 5-7 crore. So far, 32 FIRs were lodged against Jawed Habib, his son Anos, and an associate named Saiful following a detailed probe, said police sources.
As per the local police station incharge Govind Kumar, the three accused were issued notices to appear for questioning. “On Sunday, Habib's advocate met us. He was informed that Habib himself must record his statement in person," said the SHO.
Meanwhile, Jawed Habib’s lawyer, Pawan Kumar, said that his client recently lost his father and was also having some cardiac issues, due to which, he could not appear in front of police in person. However, Kumar said that they were cooperating with the police and that Habib had full faith in the judiciary and the Constitution of India.
"We believe that the police will not act unjustly. The allegations are under investigation. We are ready to cooperate at every stage," said Habib’s lawyer.