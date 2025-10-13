More than half of defence modernisation budget for FY26 used by end of September

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has utilised more than 50% of the capital outlay for the 2025-26 financial year by the end of September 2025.

This will result in ensuring timely delivery of vital platforms including aircraft, ships, submarines and weapons systems required for the modernisation of the armed forces in the coming year, said the MoD.

The majority of the expenditure has been on aircraft and aero engines followed by land systems, electronic warfare equipment, armaments, and projectiles. Capital expenditure is crucial for the defence sector as it funds the acquisition of new assets, research & development, and infrastructural development in the border areas, which are all essential for the country's national security.

In absolute terms, the capital expenditure used stands at Rs 92,211.44 crore (51.23%) out of the total allocation of Rs 1,80,000 crore. The MoD had utilised 100% of capital expenditure amounting to Rs.1,59,768.40 crore in the last financial year.

As reported earlier by The New Indian Express (TNIE), the defence budget allocated by the government for 2025-26 has been pegged at Rs 6,81,210.27 crore.

The budgetary allocations are broadly categorised under the capital and revenue subheads.