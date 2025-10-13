SC refuses to pass order on PIL seeking SIT probe into Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to entertain and pass order on a PIL filed by lawyer, Rohit Pandey, seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by former judge to inquire into the allegations raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of large-scale electoral roll manipulation.

"We are not inclined to entertain the petition, which is purportedly filed in public interest," said a two-judge bench of the top court, headed byJustice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The apex court, however, in its order, said the petitioner (Rohit Pandey) may pursue the matter before the Election Commission of India (ECI), "if so advised."

Before passing the order of not entertaining the plea of Pandey, the court noted in the record the submissions of the petitioner's counsel.