Union Aviation Minister launches fixed fares scheme on Alliance Air

NEW Delhi: In a pioneering initiative that could offer much relief to flyers, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on Monday launched ‘Fare Se Fursat’, a service on the government-owned regional carrier, Alliance Air.

An official release said, "Fair Se Fursat is aimed at giving passengers freedom from the stress of fluctuating airfares and promoting ease of flying in the country."

Under this scheme, Alliance Air will offer a single, fixed fare that remains constant regardless of the booking date, even on the day of departure. The initiative will be implemented on a pilot basis from October 13 to December 31, across select routes, to evaluate its operational feasibility and passenger response.

A source at Alliance Air said the Fixed Airfare Scheme will initially be launched in 25 of its routes. "We will watch the response for a fortnight. If it gets good response, we will extend it to other sectors too shortly."

Speaking at the launch, the Minister said, “The ‘Fare Se Fursat’ scheme perfectly aligns with the core principles of the UDAN scheme. Today, Alliance Air is carrying forward Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of democratising aviation and making it affordable for the middle class, lower-middle class and neo-middle class.”