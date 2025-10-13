Union Aviation Minister launches fixed fares scheme on Alliance Air

NEW Delhi: In a pioneering initiative that could offer much relief to flyers, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on Monday launched ‘Fare Se Fursat’, a service on the government-owned regional carrier, Alliance Air.
An official release said, "Fair Se Fursat is aimed at giving passengers freedom from the stress of fluctuating airfares and promoting ease of flying in the country."
Under this scheme, Alliance Air will offer a single, fixed fare that remains constant regardless of the booking date, even on the day of departure. The initiative will be implemented on a pilot basis from October 13 to December 31, across select routes, to evaluate its operational feasibility and passenger response.
A source at Alliance Air said the Fixed Airfare Scheme will initially be launched in 25 of its routes. "We will watch the response for a fortnight. If it gets good response, we will extend it to other sectors too shortly."
Speaking at the launch, the Minister said, “The ‘Fare Se Fursat’ scheme perfectly aligns with the core principles of the UDAN scheme. Today, Alliance Air is carrying forward Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of democratising aviation and making it affordable for the middle class, lower-middle class and neo-middle class.”
The static fare system eliminates uncertainty and stress associated with fluctuating airfares, ensuring predictability of costs, even for last-minute bookings. Emphasising the contribution of the regional carrier, Naidu described Alliance Air as the backbone of the government’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN, connecting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to the national aviation network.
“Alliance Air has taken a bold and exemplary step with the idea of One Route, One Fair. It is truly ‘Naye Bharat ki Udaan’ thinking beyond profitability and keeping the focus on public service,” he said.
India’s aviation market largely operates on a dynamic pricing model, where ticket prices vary in real time based on demand, seasonality and competition. While effective for revenue management, it often causes passenger frustration due to unpredictable last-minute fares.
'Fare Se Fursat' aims to address this long-standing challenge by introducing transparency and stability in pricing. The initiative is also expected to encourage first-time flyers from smaller towns to opt for air travel, he added.
The Minister also shared his broader vision for making Indian aviation more passenger-centric by launching Udan Yatri Cafes offering tea for Rs 10, coffee for Rs 20 and snacks for Rs 20 at airports. "It is making air travel more dignified and affordable. Now we are taking a step further and addressing the major concern of passengers, which is the airfare,” he said.
Alliance Air continues to play a crucial role in ensuring last-mile air connectivity and contributing to the vision of ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’, making air travel for every Indian a reality, the release added.