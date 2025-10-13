Nation

We support President Trump's efforts to bring peace: PM Modi after hostages freed from Gaza

Hamas released the hostages after two years in captivity as part of the first phase of President Trump's Gaza peace plan.
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025.
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (Photo | AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the release of all living Israeli hostages and said India supports US President Donald Trump's 'sincere efforts' to bring peace to the region.

"We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity," Modi said on 'X'.

"Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu," he said.

"We support President Trump's sincere efforts to bring peace to the region," Modi added.

