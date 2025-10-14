Another Haryana police officer dies by suicide; 'final video' alleges corruption by slain cop Y Puran Kumar

Days after the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar sparked nationwide outrage, another case of suspected suicide of a police officer has surfaced from Haryana, adding a shocking twist. Sandeep Kumar, posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak's cyber cell, died by suicide on Tuesday, after raising serious allegations against the slain cop, Puran Kumar.

According to police, Sandeep's body was found with gunshot wounds at his residence on the Ladhaut–Dhamar Road in Rohtak. The ASI is suspected to have shot himself.

In a video, purportedly 6 minutes and 26 seconds long, which went viral on social media, Sandeep attributed his extreme step to certain police officers posted at the IGP office in Rohtak. He allegedly accused them of spreading corruption, harassing fellow officers through caste-based discrimination, and committing atrocities against honest police personnel. He also mentioned the late senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in this context.

Sandeep alleged Y Puran Kumar was a "corrupt cop" who ended his life as he feared his alleged corruption would be exposed.

Sandeep alleged that after YS Puran Kumar was posted in the Rohtak range, he started replacing honest police officers with corrupt officers.

"These people blocked files, called petitioners and mentally tortured them by asking for money. Women police personnel were sexually exploited in exchange for transfers," he alleged.

Sandeep also expressed support to former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia, who is among the officers named in the FIR in connection with Y Puran Kumar's death.

