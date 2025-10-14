'Sends wrong message to Dalits': Rahul demands justice for Haryana IPS officer's family; urges PM, CM to act

Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi urges Prime Minister and the Haryana Chief Minister to take immediate action following the death of Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Kumar’s family, Gandhi stressed that the issue affects all Dalit families.

He also alleged that Kumar faced systematic discrimination intended to demoralise him and damage his career.

After landing at the airport here, Gandhi reached Kumar's residence in Sector 24 at 11:08 am to offer his condolences.

Gandhi paid floral tribute to the late IPS officer and spoke with the bereaved family.

The former Congress president's visit came amid stepped-up attacks by the opposition on the Haryana government over Kumar's alleged suicide.

Criticising the state government, Gandhi said the Haryana CM had failed to honour his commitment to a free and fair inquiry, adding that the officer’s suicide sends the wrong message to Dalits.

"Wife of Shri Puran Kumar ji is a serving officer and we all know how pressure can be put on them. Therefore, in this case, action should be taken as soon as possible, action should be taken against the guilty officers and they should be arrested," he said adding, “No matter how successful you are, if you are Dalit, you can be crushed".

"My message as LoP to PM and Haryana CM is fulfil commitment to daughters of IPS Puran Kumar, let his funeral take place," he said.