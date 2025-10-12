Dalit IPS officer’s death: Haryana transfers Rohtak SP, family refuses autopsy

CHANDIGARH: The family members of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has accused the Chandigarh Police of not consulting them before shifting his body to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for autospy.

Amit Rattan, AAP MLA from Bathinda (Rural) and brother-in-law of the deceased officer, said, “The Chandigarh Police have shifted the body without asking us. Injustice is being done with the family.”

Four days after Kumar’s death, the Haryana government on Saturday took first action in the case by transferring Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya and appointed Surinder Singh Bhoria in his place. Bijarniya, a 2015-batch IPS officer, was among the police officers named in the “final note” recovered from Kumar’s pocket.

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo motu congnisance and sought a report from Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda.

Hooda on Saturday visited the residence of Amneet P Kumar, the IAS officer wife of the deseased, and said that the police requested the family to get the post-mortem done as early as possible. “The post-mortem will be conducted only after the family gives its consent,” Hooda said.