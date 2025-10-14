Dalit IPS officer's death: Haryana DGP sent on leave amid mounting pressure

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has sent Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid mounting pressure from the opposition over the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The officer’s family has accused senior officials of harassment and demanded their arrest.
The late-night decision comes just days after Narendra Bijarniya, the then Superintendent of Police (Rohtak), was transferred. "Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government," confirmed Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the Haryana Chief Minister.
In an eight-page "final note" reportedly left by Kumar, he accused eight senior IPS officers, including Kapur and Bijarniya, of caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, public humiliation, and abuse of authority.
Kumar’s wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide. The family has refused to consent to the post-mortem and cremation until action is taken.
Y Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer aged 52, allegedly shot himself on 7 October. Following the FIR, Chandigarh Police formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.
In recent days, several political leaders have visited the family in Sector 24, Chandigarh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet them on Tuesday. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who met the family on Monday, said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.
Opposition leaders, including Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda, INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala, and Punjab Finance Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, have all expressed solidarity with the family.
Vikramarka, who travelled from the southern state to pay respects, described the incident as "extremely tragic" and demanded immediate action based on Kumar’s "dying declaration."
“Y Puran Kumar gave up his life, and in his final note, he specifically named DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and then Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya. He stated they humiliated and insulted him, making them the root cause of his death,” said Vikramarka.
A 31-member committee formed in support of the Kumar family issued a 48-hour ultimatum on Sunday, demanding action against the named officers.