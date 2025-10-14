Dalit IPS officer's death: Haryana DGP sent on leave amid mounting pressure

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has sent Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid mounting pressure from the opposition over the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The officer’s family has accused senior officials of harassment and demanded their arrest.

The late-night decision comes just days after Narendra Bijarniya, the then Superintendent of Police (Rohtak), was transferred. "Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government," confirmed Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the Haryana Chief Minister.

In an eight-page "final note" reportedly left by Kumar, he accused eight senior IPS officers, including Kapur and Bijarniya, of caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, public humiliation, and abuse of authority.

Kumar’s wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide. The family has refused to consent to the post-mortem and cremation until action is taken.