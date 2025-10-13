Dalit IPS officer's death: Family declines police access to laptop, cites lack of trust in probe

CHANDIGARH: The family of the deceased Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar stood firm on their demand for the arrest of senior officers named in the FIR, refusing to give consent for a post-mortem autopsy and declining to hand over his laptop to the Chandigarh Police for investigation. The family also refused to meet BJP ministers.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government is making efforts to persuade Kumar's wife senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar to agree.

The family has reiterated its decision not to permit postmortem or cremation until the arrest of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Narendra Bijarniya and others named in the FIR.

Sources claimed that IAS Amneet has declined to hand over his laptop to the Chandigarh Police for investigation, citing mistrust in handling of the case.

The police had sought access to the officer’s laptop for retrieving digital evidence and verifying the timeline of the 'final note' allegedly drafted and emailed by Kumar, based on which the FIR was registered by the police on October 9.