Dalit IPS officer's death: Family declines police access to laptop, cites lack of trust in probe

CHANDIGARH: The family of the deceased Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar stood firm on their demand for the arrest of senior officers named in the FIR, refusing to give consent for a post-mortem autopsy and declining to hand over his laptop to the Chandigarh Police for investigation. The family also refused to meet BJP ministers.
Meanwhile, the Haryana government is making efforts to persuade Kumar's wife senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar to agree.
The family has reiterated its decision not to permit postmortem or cremation until the arrest of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Narendra Bijarniya and others named in the FIR.
Sources claimed that IAS Amneet has declined to hand over his laptop to the Chandigarh Police for investigation, citing mistrust in handling of the case.
The police had sought access to the officer’s laptop for retrieving digital evidence and verifying the timeline of the 'final note' allegedly drafted and emailed by Kumar, based on which the FIR was registered by the police on October 9.
Sources said that the continued delay in the postmortem could compromise forensic evidence. "Crucial indicators like gunpowder residues and ballistic markings could deteriorate, potentially weakening the case," said a police officer on condition of anonymity.
The Chandigarh Police has also asked the Haryana government to provide documents required for the investigation of the case.
The officer's wife refused to meet any of the cabinet ministers of the BJP Government. During an interaction at her official residence, a visibly upset Amneet who was flanked by her brother and AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, lashed out at visiting political leaders.
"What have you done so far? What do you want to say, we don’t want anything from you? What have you done to my late husband? If the government wants, it may take his body as well," she reportedly said.
Meanwhile, many political leaders continued to visit the bereaved family to offer condolences. Among those who came today were Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheem and former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.
Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda said it is the government’s responsibility to restore public confidence in the system.
"This will only happen when justice is served. The kind of allegations that have been leveled in Kumar’s final note justice should be done. That will happen when there is an impartial and independent investigation and the family of Kumar is satisfied," he said.
Hooda said, "a message has to go out that no one can influence the probe as people occupying senior posts have been named as accused. That is why it is important that the probe should be above any suspicion… anyone found guilty in the probe should not be spared. The entire country is looking at the government to ensure that justice is delivered," he added.
Fifty-two-year-old Kumar, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11, Chandigarh, residence on October 7.