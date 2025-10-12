Dalit IPS officer's suicide: Mahapanchayat gives Haryana govt 48-hour ultimatum to remove DGP

CHANDIGARH: The Mahapanchayat held by a 31-member committee to ensure acceptance of the demands of the family of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has given a 48-hour ultimatum to the Haryana Government to remove state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur from his post. Kapur is one of the police officers against whom Kumar's wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has sought action for allegedly abetting his suicide.

The decision was taken by the committee at a mahapanchayat held at Guru Ravidas Bhavan in Sector 20 here on Sunday. "The Haryana DGP and the former Rohtak SP should be arrested in the matter. The Haryana government should remove the DGP from his post. We have given 48 hours after which we will decide the next course of action," a spokesperson of the committee said after the mahapanchayat.

A message was read on behalf of the IPS officer's family, appealing for support in their fight for justice. Gurmail Singh, a member of the committee, said the demand for a judicial probe into the matter was also raised during the mahapanchayat.