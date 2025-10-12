Dalit IPS officer's suicide: Mahapanchayat gives Haryana govt 48-hour ultimatum to remove DGP

CHANDIGARH: The Mahapanchayat held by a 31-member committee to ensure acceptance of the demands of the family of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has given a 48-hour ultimatum to the Haryana Government to remove state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur from his post. Kapur is one of the police officers against whom Kumar's wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has sought action for allegedly abetting his suicide.
The decision was taken by the committee at a mahapanchayat held at Guru Ravidas Bhavan in Sector 20 here on Sunday. "The Haryana DGP and the former Rohtak SP should be arrested in the matter. The Haryana government should remove the DGP from his post. We have given 48 hours after which we will decide the next course of action," a spokesperson of the committee said after the mahapanchayat.
A message was read on behalf of the IPS officer's family, appealing for support in their fight for justice. Gurmail Singh, a member of the committee, said the demand for a judicial probe into the matter was also raised during the mahapanchayat.
Karamvir, another member of the committee, said, "The family and the Dalit community are apprehensive that if the last rites of the deceased officer are conducted, then the government may not act against the accused. If justice is not given to the family, then we will decide the next course of action." He added, "We want to know what the Special Investigation Team, which has been constituted by Chandigarh police, has so far done in this case." He further said that an association of Safai Karamcharis in Chandigarh has extended support to the family.
Even after six days since Kumar's suicide, his post-mortem examination has not been conducted yet, as the family has refused consent until their demands are met. The Chandigarh Police has invoked Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the case, marking the first major step in the ongoing probe. The move followed a complaint by the deceased’s wife to the SSP on Friday morning, demanding the inclusion of stringent provisions of the SC/ST Act in the case to ensure accountability.
Senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav demanded a high court-monitored inquiry into Kumar's suicide. He also called for full acceptance of the demands made by the officer’s family and strict action to curb rising atrocities against the Dalit community.
"The suicide of a senior Dalit IPS officer has exposed serious cracks in the state’s administrative framework. If the government fails to deliver justice in such a high-profile case, it sets a dangerous precedent for ordinary citizens and honest officers,’’ said Yadav. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Kumar's wife, extending support in her fight for justice as he said the Haryana officer ended his life "battling social prejudices and disparities."
In his letter to Amneet, Kharge also said, “It is shameful that we have failed to empower those entrusted by the Constitution with the responsibility of alleviating the suffering, distress, and pain of the people."
Punjab Congress announced that it will be holding candle marches demanding the immediate removal and arrest of Kapur. Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that Kumar was the victim of the BJP’s deliberate policy of targeting the Dalits, backwards, farmers, and minorities.
On the other hand Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi expressed hope that the family of the deceased officer will give consent for his autopsy and then do his cremation. Talking to the media after the state cabinet meeting, Bedi said, "The family of the deceased officer has been given assurance that the whole government stands with them and no injustice will be allowed. The family will not face any problem. The SP of Rohtak has been transferred at the instance of the family. He has not been given any posting. Discussions with the family are going on.’’