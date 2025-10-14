BJP’s first Bihar candidate list signals calculated caste engineering

NEW DELHI: In a state where caste calculus defines electoral outcomes, the BJP’s first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections is a textbook exercise in political social engineering.

Released amid intense jockeying over seat shares within the NDA, the list reflects a sharpened strategy to retain core voters, recapture lost ground, and counter emerging threats while sparing no effort not to alienate the traditional upper-caste supporters.

The party’s approach is notably caste-calibrated. Of the 71 candidates, a significant portion, around 50 per cent, hail from Dalit, OBC, EBC, and other socially deprived backgrounds. The inclusion of 9 women candidates, spanning multiple caste groups, reinforces the BJP’s messaging around inclusive representation, a counter to the opposition’s social justice plank.

Yet, conspicuous by their absence is any Muslim representation, which is widely seen as the BJP’s continued reliance on Hindu consolidation in a state where Muslim voters are a decisive force in nearly 50 seats.

The list repeats sitting MLAs and top leaders, including the two current Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary (fielded from Tarapur) and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with former deputies Renu Devi and Tarkeshwar Prasad. However, it also drops senior stalwarts like Nand Kishor Yadav and Amrendra Pratap Singh, signaling a generational shift and caste recalibration.