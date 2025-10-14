Dalits won't encourage children to become IAS, IPS officers if Puran Kumar's family doesn't get justice: Paswan

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday asserted that the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide, will get justice and also said if no action is taken in the matter, then no Dalit family will ever encourage its children to become IAS or IPS officers.

Paswan on Tuesday met the family of Kumar at his residence here to express condolences.

Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7.

Addressing the media here, Paswan dubbed the incident as painful, and said it has exposed those social evils which showed that people are victimised on the basis of caste and religion even in the 21st century. Not only for the society, it is a matter of concern for the whole country, he said.

"On one hand, we are presenting India as a power on the world stage, today we are going to the moon.

We are doing big work, while on the other hand, in our country, one officer is victimised in such a way that in the end, he lost his life," said Paswan, who is the national president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas).

It shows that some people are spreading the "poison of casteism" in the entire society, he said.