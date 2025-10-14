Durgapur medical student's friend arrested in rape case

Police on Tuesday evening arrested a friend of the medical student of a private college, who was allegedly raped in West Bengal's Durgapur, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six.

The friend, a resident of Malda, was taken into custody on Tuesday evening after his replies regarding the incident were "incoherent." The victim's father had previously voiced suspicions about the friend's involvement, saying "I am sure that her friend definitely has some kind of involvement in the crime. I think this could be pre-planned."

Police confirmed the arrested friend had accompanied the victim when she left the campus to get food on the evening of the crime. The CCTV footage shows the friend and the victim leaving the college campus together at approximately 7:58 pm. The friend was then seen returning to the campus alone at 8:42 pm. The same footage shows the victim and her college-mate (the arrested friend) entering the campus together again around 9:29 pm.

The victim, a student hailing from Jaleswar, Odisha, was allegedly raped outside the college grounds.

Five other individuals were apprehended earlier in connection with the crime.