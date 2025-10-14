HAM announces six candidates for Bihar polls as part of NDA seat deal

PATNA: Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Tuesday released the list of its candidates for the six assembly seats that have been allotted to the party as part of a seat-sharing deal within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Bihar assembly elections.

According to the list, Deepa Kumari will contest from Imamganj (Reserved) seat while Anil Kumar has been fielded from Tekari. Similarly, Jyoti Devi will be the party’s official candidate from Barachatti (Reserved) constituency.

In addition, Romit Kumar has been nominated as a candidate for Atari assembly seat. Three of these constituencies, Imamganj, Tekari, and Barachatti, fall under the limits of Gaya district. Prafulla Kumar Manjhi has been fielded from Sikandara in Jamui district. Lalan Ram will contest from Kutumba assembly constituency in Aurangabad district.