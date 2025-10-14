Nation

HAM announces six candidates for Bihar polls as part of NDA seat deal

According to the list, Deepa Kumari will contest from Imamganj (Reserved) seat while Anil Kumar has been fielded from Tekari. Similarly, Jyoti Devi will be the party’s official candidate from Barachatti (Reserved) constituency.
Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi
Union minister Jitan Ram ManjhiPhoto | PTI
Ramashankar
Updated on
1 min read

PATNA: Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Tuesday released the list of its candidates for the six assembly seats that have been allotted to the party as part of a seat-sharing deal within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Bihar assembly elections.

According to the list, Deepa Kumari will contest from Imamganj (Reserved) seat while Anil Kumar has been fielded from Tekari. Similarly, Jyoti Devi will be the party’s official candidate from Barachatti (Reserved) constituency.

In addition, Romit Kumar has been nominated as a candidate for Atari assembly seat. Three of these constituencies, Imamganj, Tekari, and Barachatti, fall under the limits of Gaya district. Prafulla Kumar Manjhi has been fielded from Sikandara in Jamui district. Lalan Ram will contest from Kutumba assembly constituency in Aurangabad district.

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi
BJP releases first list of 71 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections
Bihar Assembly polls
Jitan Ram Manjhi
NDA alliance
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com