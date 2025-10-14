INDIA bloc dithers as Tejashwi Yadav meets Kharge

NEW DELHI: The uncertainty in the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) camp continues even as RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday evening.

Though the alliance is yet to seal the deal, sources said that both leaders have discussed seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the Bihar assembly polls. According to Congress insiders, the party is not ready to climb down from its demand of nothing less than 60 seats in the 243 assembly.

Congress general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal and the party’s in-charge for Bihar, Krishna Allavaru, were present during the meeting at Kharge’s residence. Incidentally, Tejashwi and Lalu Yadav were expected to meet senior leader Rahul Gandhi in the evening. However, the meeting did not take place. Sources said that Gandhi told state leaders to stick to the demand of 60 seats and to focus on the party’s interests.

Another bone of contention is the Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), who is currently negotiating with the alliance for 30 seats. According to sources, Sahni is keeping his options open as the NDA camp has deferred its announcement of the list of candidates due to discontent among the allies. Tejashwi Yadav earlier held discussions with Allavaru and Venugopal, where Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, CLP leader in Bihar Vidhan Sabha Shakeel Ahmad Khan were also present.