INDIA bloc may announce seat-sharing arrangement for Bihar polls by Wednesday morning, says Congress leader

The Mahagathbandhan alliance may announce its seat-sharing formula for Bihar assembly polls by Wednesday morning, Congress national spokesperson Abhay Dubey said on Tuesday.

Dubey said that the BJP's announcement of its partial candidates' list clearly indicated "friction" within the NDA camp.

“Nitish Kumar is neither meeting journalists nor his own party leaders. An MP, Ajay Kumar Mandal, resigned after being denied access to the CM, while another MLA, Gopal Mandal, was seen waiting outside his residence,” Dubey said, questioning the Bihar CM’s silence.

He further said that NDA allies representing marginalised communities, including the EBC and SC groups, were being sidelined.

“Despite repeated appeals, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has been allotted only six seats. JD(U) decisions are now being controlled remotely from Delhi,” he claimed.

“In contrast, Mahagathbandhan partners are holding detailed discussions on each seat. We are united and may announce our seat-sharing arrangement by Wednesday,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)