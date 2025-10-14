Jharkhand police crackdown on Maoists: 266 held, 32 killed in encounter till September this year

RANCHI: In a major crackdown against red rebels, the Jharkhand Police has arrested a total of 266 Maoists from January to September 2025, including two Regional Committee Members, one Zonal Commander, two Sub-Zonal Commanders and nine Area Commanders. Counting the achievement of Jharkhand police in 2025, IG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police Spokesperson Micheal Raj S informed that 32 Maoists were also killed in the police encounters, including two central committee members, carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore on their heads.

Notably, Jharkhand Police, led by DGP Anurag Gupta, have intensified operations across Maoist-affected districts, achieving significant success this year. According to IG (Operations), the security forces have also recovered a huge cache of weapons and explosives during targeted anti-Naxalite drives.

“From January to September 2025, a total of 157 weapons — including 58 stolen from the police, 20 regular firearms and 68 country-made guns were recovered. The security forces also seized 11,950 bullets, 18,884 detonators, 394.5 kilograms of explosives, and levy money worth Rs 39.53 lakh,” said the IG. During the operations, police also destroyed 37 bunkers and neutralised 228 IEDs planted by Maoists in forested areas, he added.