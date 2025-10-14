Seven cops arrested in two separate cases in last three days in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Seven police personnel from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested in two separate criminal cases over the last three days.
On Sunday, two constables from Bhopal’s Piplani police station, Santosh Bamania and Saurabh Arya, were arrested for brutally assaulting 22-year-old B.Tech (Cyber Security) student Udit Gayake, leading to his death on October 14.
Based on the autopsy report, which revealed over a dozen injuries, including severe internal wounds such as head trauma and a ruptured pancreas sustained during the assault. A murder case was filed against the two constables on Saturday. They were arrested the following day.
Around 400 km away in southern MP’s Seoni district, as many as 11 cops, among them, SDOP Pooja Pandey, the sub inspector in-charge of Bandol police station, Arpit Bhairam and nine other cops (head constables and constables) who were first suspended on October 10 for allegedly 'looting' over Rs 1.45 crore alleged hawala money, have now been arrested.
Taking firm action in the matter on Tuesday, the state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav directed lodging case against all the 11 suspended cops, followed by the arrest of five of them -- SDOP Pooja Pandey, sub inspector Arpit Bhairam and constables Yogendra, Neeraj and Jagdish.
“Whoever violates the law will not be spared at any cost, particularly when those entrusted with protecting people from loot are themselves indulging in the same offence. Law is equal for everyone, none will be spared for breaking it, regardless of their position,” CM Dr Mohan Yadav said in a stern statement on Tuesday.
All the 11 suspended police personnel have been booked under BNS Sections 310(2), 126(2), Section 140(3), Section 61(2), which pertain to robbery, wrongful restraint, abduction and criminal conspiracy.
While five of the cops have been arrested, six others who have also been booked in the case, include head constables Makhan, Rajesh Janghela, Ravindra Uike and constables Ritesh Verma, Kedar and Subhash (Kedar and Subhash are Special Armed Force-SAF).
On the night of October 8–9, Nagpur (Maharashtra) resident Sohan Parmar, was travelling from Katni (MP) to Jalna (Maharashtra) with around Rs 2.96 crore cash, which belonged to a bullion trader. The money was actually alleged hawala money.
A police search team led by SDOP Pooja Pandey and Bandol police station in-charge Arpit Bhairam, intercepted the vehicle near Sheeladevi Bypass. However, the cops reportedly shifted the cash into their own vehicles and returned to the police station without informing the department’s higher officials.