Seven cops arrested in two separate cases in last three days in Madhya Pradesh

Around 400 km away in southern MP’s Seoni district, as many as 11 cops, among them, SDOP Pooja Pandey, the sub inspector in-charge of Bandol police station, Arpit Bhairam and nine other cops (head constables and constables) who were first suspended on October 10 for allegedly 'looting' over Rs 1.45 crore alleged hawala money, have now been arrested.

Taking firm action in the matter on Tuesday, the state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav directed lodging case against all the 11 suspended cops, followed by the arrest of five of them -- SDOP Pooja Pandey, sub inspector Arpit Bhairam and constables Yogendra, Neeraj and Jagdish.

“Whoever violates the law will not be spared at any cost, particularly when those entrusted with protecting people from loot are themselves indulging in the same offence. Law is equal for everyone, none will be spared for breaking it, regardless of their position,” CM Dr Mohan Yadav said in a stern statement on Tuesday.