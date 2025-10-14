Seven held from Maharashtra, Gujarat in Jharkhand liquor scam

RANCHI: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested seven accused from Maharashtra and Gujarat in Jharkhand’s high-profile liquor scam case.

Those arrested include Mahesh Shedge, Jagan Desai, Kamal Desai, Sheetal Desai, and Bipin Parmar.

According to ACB officials, the arrests were made during coordinated operations across the two states.

The accused are being brought to Ranchi on transit remand and will be produced before the ACB’s special court. According to ACB officials, all the arrested individuals are associated with Vision and Marshall companies — the two firms whose fake bank guarantees had brought the multi-crore liquor scam to light.

The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

Earlier in this case, the ACB had arrested senior IAS officer Vinay Chaubey, prominent Chhattisgarh-based businessman Siddharth Singhania, Jharkhand IAS officer Amit Prakash, and Prism Holography Director, Vidhu Gupta.

However, due to the ACB’s delay in filing the chargesheet, all of them managed to secure bail.

The case has been registered as Case No. 9/2025 under the ACB.