After RS seat allocation snub, Congress mulling to go solo in J&K bypolls if denied seat by ally NC

SRINAGAR: The National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir is strained as Congress is upset over NC’s offer of an 'unsafe' Rajya Sabha seat from J&K UT to it.

Congress is also mulling going solo in the upcoming bypolls to two J&K Assembly constituencies if the ruling party refuses to concede at least one of the two seats to it. The by polls for two J&K Assembly seats --- Budgam (in Kashmir) and Nagrota (in Jammu) would be held on November 11.

The by-elections were necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat and retained the Ganderbal seat, while Nagrota seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana.

A senior Congress leader said there has been a setback to the NC-Congress alliance after the denial of a safe seat to Congress among the four vacant RS seats in J&K and with the offering of an unsafe seat to Congress (seat No 4). He said the party is hurt by the NC's decision and feels let down.

J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra accused NC of disregarding alliance principles and betraying its commitment to a Rajya Sabha seat.

Presently, Congress has six MLAs in the J&K Assembly, and the strength of the house is 88, with two seats lying vacant. A senior J&K Congress leader said that after this setback to the alliance, it is the responsibility of the ruling NC to mend ties and allot one of the two bypoll seats to Congress.

"We are more interested in contesting from Nagrota seat in Jammu, where we have got good influence and support base. During talks with NC on seat sharing, we will demand the Nagrota seat. We are hopeful that following the coalition dharma NC will leave Nagrota seat for us to prevent division of anti-BJP votes,” he said.