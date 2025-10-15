Bihar polls: ECI says liquor, drugs, freebies worth over Rs 33 crore seized after MCC invoked

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said a total of Rs 33.97 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies has been seized by different enforcement agencies in Bihar since the announcement of the assembly elections and the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect. The ECI also said it has activated the online system - Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) - for reporting interceptions and seizures made by the enforcement agencies on a real-time basis during the election period.

The poll panel said, “Since the announcement of elections on October 6, 2025, a total seizure of Rs 33.97 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies has been done by different enforcement agencies.”

It said, “In order to curb the use of money power, freebies as well as drugs, narcotics and liquor in the ensuing elections, the Commission has issued directions to all the enforcement agencies including the State Police Department, State Excise Department, Income Tax Department, RBI, DRI, CGST, SGST, Customs, ED, NCB, RPF, CISF, SSB, AAI, Department of Post, State Forest Department and State Co-operative Department.”