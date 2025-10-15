Bihar polls: ECI says liquor, drugs, freebies worth over Rs 33 crore seized after MCC invoked

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said a total of Rs 33.97 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies has been seized by different enforcement agencies in Bihar since the announcement of the assembly elections and the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect. The ECI also said it has activated the online system - Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) - for reporting interceptions and seizures made by the enforcement agencies on a real-time basis during the election period.
The poll panel said, “Since the announcement of elections on October 6, 2025, a total seizure of Rs 33.97 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies has been done by different enforcement agencies.”
It said, “In order to curb the use of money power, freebies as well as drugs, narcotics and liquor in the ensuing elections, the Commission has issued directions to all the enforcement agencies including the State Police Department, State Excise Department, Income Tax Department, RBI, DRI, CGST, SGST, Customs, ED, NCB, RPF, CISF, SSB, AAI, Department of Post, State Forest Department and State Co-operative Department.”
The ECI said expenditure observers, deployed to monitor the election expenses incurred by the candidates, have already reached their respective constituencies on the day of the notification of elections. During the visit, they will meet all the teams engaged in expenditure monitoring.
Flying squads, surveillance teams, and video surveillance teams will be vigilant round-the-clock to monitor any suspected instances of money power or other inducements being used to sway the voters, it said.
The poll panel said it has also “activated the online system called Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) for reporting of interceptions/seizures made by the FSs, SSTs and enforcement agencies on a real-time basis during the election period.”
The ECI further stated that the enforcement authorities should ensure ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed during the checking and inspection for the enforcement of these directives. Public can also lodge a complaint regarding any such violations through the C-Vigil App, it added.
Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases. The voting for the first phase is scheduled on November 6, while the second phase polls will be held on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.