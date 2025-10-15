BJP announces candidates for bypolls to two J&K Assembly seats

SRINAGAR: The BJP on Wednesday announced candidates for bypolls to two Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The party announced Aga Syed Mohsin as its candidate for the Budgam seat in the Valley and Devyani Rana from the Nagrota seat in Jammu.

The bypolls to two Assembly seats in J&K were necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat and retained the Ganderbal seat. Omar had contested from two Assembly seats in the 2024 polls and won from both the seats.

The Nagrota seat in Jammu fell vacant after the sitting BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passed away in October last year.

Devyani is the daughter of Devender Rana and will be making her electoral debut in the bypolls.

In the 2024 Assembly polls, Omar defeated PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi from the Budgam seat by 18,485 votes. Omar secured 36,010 votes while PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir got 17,525 votes.