'Govt not ready to evolve': SC on Centre opposing alternatives to hanging for death penalty

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that "the government (Union) is not ready to evolve", after being apprised by the Centre's opposition to a suggestion that death row convicts be given an option to choose lethal injection as a mode of execution.

"Problem is, the government is not ready to evolve...it's (death by hanging) a very old procedure, things have changed over a period of time," observed a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Rishi Malhotra, seeking the removal of the present mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging from the statute. He also sought that the top court should direct the government to adopt the use of lethal injection in place of hanging as a mode of execution in death penalty cases.

He informed the Court that 49 out of 50 states in the USA have adopted the same. "At least give an option to the condemned prisoner whether he wants hanging or lethal injection. The lethal injection is quick, humane and decent, as opposed to hanging, which is cruel, barbaric and lingering...for 40 minutes, the body lingers on the rope," Malhotra argued.