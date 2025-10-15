Haryana cop’s suicide sparks outcry; family holds back body, demands justice

CHANDIGARH: The family of 41-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Haryana Police, Sandeep Kumar Lather, who died by suicide on Tuesday, has refused to hand over his body to the state police for a post-mortem until their demands are met.

In a three-page suicide note and a six-minute video, Sandeep made serious allegations of corruption and caste-based harassment against senior IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar and his subordinates.

The family is demanding that the police register a First Information Report (FIR) against those named in the suicide note. Until this is done, they have refused to allow the post-mortem to proceed.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the grieving family to offer condolences. He was accompanied by cabinet ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Mahipal Dhanda, former state minister and BJP leader Manish Grover, and other party office-bearers.

Sandeep had been part of a police team that arrested head constable Sushil Kumar, who was associated with IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar.

The arrest followed a complaint by a liquor contractor in Rohtak, who accused Sushil Kumar of demanding a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in Puran’s name. At the time, Sandeep was posted in the Cyber Cell under the Superintendent of Police, Rohtak.

Currently, Sandeep’s body is being kept at his maternal uncle’s home in Ladhaut village, where a large number of locals have gathered in support of the family. Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain order.