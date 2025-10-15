Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar cremated in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: The mortal remains of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar were cremated here on Wednesday, nine days post his death by suicide. A post-mortem autopsy was conducted this morning at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) after his wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar gave consent.

The deceased officer's body was dressed in uniform and kept in his home. The body was later taken to the Sector 25 cremation ground.

His wife, two daughters, and other close relatives including his brother-in-law AAP MLA Amit Rattan were present while paying their last respects. Several other officers and political leaders attended the cremation.

Puran Kumar was presented a guard of honor by the state police.