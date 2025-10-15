Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar cremated in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: The mortal remains of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar were cremated here on Wednesday, nine days post his death by suicide. A post-mortem autopsy was conducted this morning at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) after his wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar gave consent.
The deceased officer's body was dressed in uniform and kept in his home. The body was later taken to the Sector 25 cremation ground.
His wife, two daughters, and other close relatives including his brother-in-law AAP MLA Amit Rattan were present while paying their last respects. Several other officers and political leaders attended the cremation.
Puran Kumar was presented a guard of honor by the state police.
The post-mortem autopsy was conducted after receiving consent from the family, following a prolonged standoff over shifting of the body from Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 to the PGIMER.
The family of the deceased officer arrived at the PGIMER and identified the body. The post-mortem were carried out by a medical board of four experts from PGI (convener, two doctors from the forensics and one from histopathology). The autopsy was around an hour and a half long.
Officials said that all legal protocols were meticulously followed under court supervision.
Heavy police force was deployed at PGIMER, as the body was kept at the Advanced Anatomy Centre (AAC).
As Chandigarh IGP Pushpendra Kumar, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Sector 11 SHO Jaiveer Rana, and PGI Police Post in-charge Babita personally overseeing the arrangements.
Inspector General Y Puran Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. However, a post-mortem could not be conducted as his family refused to give consent until action is taken against the Haryana officers who were named in a 'final note' of the deceased officer.