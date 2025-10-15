Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Gave consent for autopsy after police assured fair probe, says wife

CHANDIGARH: IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, wife of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar who allegedly died by suicide here, said on Wednesday that she gave consent for his autopsy after assurance from Chandigarh Police that a fair and impartial probe will be carried out and commitment from Haryana government that action will be against "erring" officials.

Ending an impasse over the issue, the family agreed for post-mortem of the senior Dalit police officer, who allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

Following the family's consent, the autopsy is being carried out at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

In a statement, Amneet Kumar stated, "In view of the assurance extended by the Union Territory Police for conducting a fair, transparent and impartial investigation, and the commitment conveyed by the Government of Haryana to take appropriate action against any erring officials in due course of law, I have consented to the conduct of the post-mortem examination of Late Y Puran Kumar, IPS."

"Considering the evidentiary importance of a timely post-mortem and in the larger interest of justice, I have agreed for the same to be carried out as per prescribed procedure, by the constituted Board of Doctors, with the presence of a ballistic expert, under the supervision of a magistrate, and with videography of the entire process to ensure complete transparency," she said in the statement.