'I saved my wife, but not my children': Survivors recall Rajasthan bus horror

What began as a routine journey turned into a nightmare on Tuesday afternoon when a private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur was engulfed in flames, killing 21 passengers and injuring dozens more.

Eyewitnesses recall a scene of unimaginable horror. As thick smoke billowed and flames tore through the vehicle, cries of “Bachao! Bachao!” echoed through the desert. Some passengers leapt out of windows to save themselves. Others never had the chance. The fire consumed the entire bus in just seven minutes.

According to initial reports, a short circuit in the battery caused AC gas to leak and ignite, triggering the blaze. The bus, which had only one emergency exit at the rear, offered little chance of escape. Locals also allege the vehicle was carrying firecrackers in its trunk—an accusation now under investigation.

A soldier’s family lost in the flames

Among the most devastating stories is that of Mahendra Meghwal, a 35-year-old Army serviceman from Balesar, Jodhpur. He, his wife Parvati (30), and their children — Khushi (12), Diksha (8), and Shaurya (8) — all perished in the tragedy.

“They were returning home for Diwali,” said Mahendra’s relative, Kunjaram. “We had spoken to him that afternoon. A few hours later, we heard about the accident. We couldn’t believe it.”

For the Meghwal family, the Diwali lights will now be replaced by the glow of funeral pyres.

“I saved my wife, but not the children”

Peer Mohammad is one of the few who survived, but not without enduring unimaginable loss.

“I broke the window and pushed my wife out first,” he recalled, his voice shaking. “Then I helped my sister-in-law and a child escape. But before I could reach the two children sleeping on the upper berth, the fire had already consumed the bus. I survived... they didn’t.”

Peer is currently undergoing treatment for burn injuries. His brother, Jamme Khan, said Peer kept repeating the same thing in the ambulance: “I couldn’t save them.”