'I saved my wife, but not my children': Survivors recall Rajasthan bus horror

What began as a routine journey turned into a nightmare on Tuesday afternoon when a private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur was engulfed in flames, killing 21 passengers and injuring dozens more.
Eyewitnesses recall a scene of unimaginable horror. As thick smoke billowed and flames tore through the vehicle, cries of “Bachao! Bachao!” echoed through the desert. Some passengers leapt out of windows to save themselves. Others never had the chance. The fire consumed the entire bus in just seven minutes.
According to initial reports, a short circuit in the battery caused AC gas to leak and ignite, triggering the blaze. The bus, which had only one emergency exit at the rear, offered little chance of escape. Locals also allege the vehicle was carrying firecrackers in its trunk—an accusation now under investigation.
A soldier’s family lost in the flames
Among the most devastating stories is that of Mahendra Meghwal, a 35-year-old Army serviceman from Balesar, Jodhpur. He, his wife Parvati (30), and their children — Khushi (12), Diksha (8), and Shaurya (8) — all perished in the tragedy.
“They were returning home for Diwali,” said Mahendra’s relative, Kunjaram. “We had spoken to him that afternoon. A few hours later, we heard about the accident. We couldn’t believe it.”
For the Meghwal family, the Diwali lights will now be replaced by the glow of funeral pyres.
“I saved my wife, but not the children”
Peer Mohammad is one of the few who survived, but not without enduring unimaginable loss.
“I broke the window and pushed my wife out first,” he recalled, his voice shaking. “Then I helped my sister-in-law and a child escape. But before I could reach the two children sleeping on the upper berth, the fire had already consumed the bus. I survived... they didn’t.”
Peer is currently undergoing treatment for burn injuries. His brother, Jamme Khan, said Peer kept repeating the same thing in the ambulance: “I couldn’t save them.”
21 dead, survivors critical
The accident occurred near the War Museum on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur highway. Out of 57 passengers on board, 19 died on the spot, while two more succumbed later due to severe burns. Victims ranged in age from 8 to 79 years.
Four passengers remain on ventilator support at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Jodhpur. Officials confirmed that DNA testing is underway to identify the victims, as many bodies were burned beyond recognition.
“Only one body has been identified so far — that of 79-year-old Hussain Khan from Jaisalmer,” said FSL Additional Director Dr. Shalu Malik.
“We couldn’t even get close”
Kastur Singh, a liquor contractor from Thaiyat village, was among the first to arrive at the scene.
“As soon as the bus caught fire, we ran towards it,” he said. “But the heat was so intense, we couldn’t even get near. People were screaming inside. We could see bodies through the flames.”
Singh and others used a water tanker from a nearby Army cantonment to douse the fire. “We broke the gate, pulled out the tanker, and rushed back. But it was already too late.”
Kojraj Singh, another witness, said he heard a loud explosion before seeing the flames. “When we reached, people were lying on the ground — some breathing, most not. Inside the bus, there were only charred remains.”
Delayed response raises questions
Survivors and locals allege that no fire brigade arrived for nearly 50 minutes after the fire broke out. In that time, Army personnel used a JCB machine to force open the bus and rescue trapped passengers.
Inspector General of Police (Jodhpur Range), Rajesh Meena, confirmed the bus was brand new — registered on October 1 — and was likely on its third trip. “A short circuit caused the AC wiring to catch fire. Flammable materials like resin seats and curtains made the blaze uncontrollable.”
Accountability and government action
In response, the Rajasthan government suspended Chittorgarh’s Acting DTO Surendra Singh and Assistant Administrative Officer Chunni Lal, who had approved the bus’s body design — a structure now deemed unsafe.
An FIR has been filed by the brother of journalist Rajendra Chauhan, who was among the deceased, naming the bus owner and driver.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief via social media: “My heart is saddened by the loss of life and property in the Jaisalmer accident.”
He announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM Relief Fund.
New safety guidelines issued across Rajasthan
Following the tragedy, the Transport Department launched a special safety campaign and released revised operational guidelines for all passenger buses in Rajasthan.
Key changes include: Installation of emergency hammers near every window seat in AC buses, mandatory inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards, identification and redesign of unsafe private and state-run buses.
As the winds sweep through Rajasthan’s desert, they carry not just the scent of scorched metal and rubber — but profound grief.
Outside Jodhpur hospitals, families cling to hope, holding photos and waiting for DNA confirmation. For them, this was not just another accident — it was a life torn in two: before and after.