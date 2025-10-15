Tejashwi files nomination papers from Raghopur, rubbishes rumours of contesting from two seats

Although I have been telling the people of Bihar to think that they are voting for Tejashwi in all 243 seats, where different candidates of separate constituents of the INDIA bloc are in the fray".

Yadav's remark comes close on the heels of Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who had caused a flutter in the recent past by stating that he might contest against the RJD leader, making it clear that his party has advised him not to enter the fray and focus on strengthening the organisation.

Kishor had sneered when his attention was drawn to reports in a section of the media that Yadav was planning to contest another seat, besides Raghopur.

"If Tejashwi Yadav does so, he will meet the same fate in Raghopur as alliance partner Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader who won Wayanad in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but was defeated in Amethi, formerly his stronghold", the former political strategist had said.

Yadav also said, "The upcoming elections are not just about changing the government but also transforming Bihar.

We are committed to providing a government which would ensure that people had access to good education and health care and their grievances were met with speedy redressal".

As declared in the recent past, the RJD, as a constituent of the INDIA bloc, is also committed to the creation of jobs in a big way, a reason why "we have promised to bring in an Act to ensure that at least one member from every household in Bihar had a government job", Yadav said.

A large number of supporters, who are hopeful of the party's return to power after 20 years, stood on both sides of the road as the RJD leaders took a few hours to complete the 40 km travel, from the party supremo's house in Patna to the Hajipur sub-division office.

The car in which Yadav was travelling, along with his parents and sisters, was covered with flower petals, which supporters kept showering en route, as an expression of good wishes.

Security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowd at the collectorate when Yadav got out of the car and walked a few paces towards the office where nomination papers were to be filed.

Prasad accompanied his son and heir apparent in a wheelchair.