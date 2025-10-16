Bihar elections: Congress begins allotting party symbols, BJP completes list of its 101 candidates

PATNA: With barely two days left for filing nomination papers for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, political activities have intensified in the state. Congress, a major ally of the Opposition INDIA bloc, has started allotting party symbols to its candidates even as a seat-sharing deal is yet to be formally announced.

Congress released its list of 17 candidates, posting the announcement on its official X handle even as seat-sharing arrangements within INDIA bloc remained unresolved. The party has fielded Anand Shanker Singh from Aurangabad, Pratima Das from Rajapakar, Shiv Prakash Garib Das from Bachhawara and Kaushalendra Kumar (Chhote Mukhiya) from Nalanda.

Similarly, Om Prakash Garg will contest election from Gopalganj, Jitendra Singh from Amarpur, Amita Bhushan from Begusarai, Lalan Kumar from Sultanganj, Rajesh Kumar from Kutumba, Shashi Sekhar from Warsaliganj, Trishuldhari Singh from Barbigha, Vijendra Choudhary from Muzaffarpur.

In addition, Shashi Bhushan Rai has been fielded from Govindganj, Anil Kumar from Bikram, and B K Ravi from Rosera assembly seats. Sources said that more names would be cleared after consultation with leaders of the INDIA bloc.

The Congress Central Election Committee (CCEC) had approved candidates for 43 seats. The sub-committee, headed by Ajay Makan, is said to have cleared the names of eight more candidates on Wednesday.