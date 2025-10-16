Dalit man alleges cruel assault by Sarpanch, aides for opposing illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a scheduled caste (SC) man in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district has alleged that the upper caste sarpanch of the village along with aides, subjected him to utmost cruelty for opposing illegal sand mining.

The complainant Rajkumar Chowdhary alleged that he was not only assaulted by the sarpanch Ramanuj Pandey and aides, but the sarpanch’s son Pawan Pandey even urinated on him. The alleged incident happened in Matwara village of Katni district on October 13.

“The village’s sarpanch, Ramanuj Pandey, is involved in illegal sand mining in the village. When I opposed it, the sarpanch and aides, including a key associate, son and nephew, assaulted me, and the sarpanch’s son Pawan Pandey even urinated on my face. When my mother protested the cruelty which was being unleashed on me, they caught and dragged her by the hair and assaulted her,” the complainant Rajkumar Chowdhary alleged.