JD(U) unveils second list of 44 candidates for Bihar elections, completing its 101-seat quota

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) released its second list of 44 candidates on Thursday, a day after announcing 57 names for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections scheduled from November 6 to 11, completing JD(U)’s full list of 101 candidates.

The names of the 44 candidates were announced by Chandan Kumar Singh, state general secretary and in-charge of the party headquarters. The second list includes Vibha Devi, wife of Nawada strongman Rajballabh Prasad Yadav, who will contest from the Nawada seat.

Another notable candidate is Chetan Anand, son of strongman Anand Mohan, fielded from Nabinagar in Aurangabad district. He had previously won from the Sheohar seat on the ticket of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the 2020 Assembly election and has been rewarded for supporting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the vote of confidence in the Assembly in February last year.

Nine women candidates have been fielded, including Shalini Mishra from Kesaria, Meena Kamath from Babubarhi, Sweta Gupta from Sheohar, Sheela Mandal from Phulparas, Lesi Singh from Dhamdaha, Manorama Devi from Belaganj, Sonam Rani Sardar from Triveniganj, and Shagufta Azim from Araria.