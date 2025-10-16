'PM is frightened of Trump,' Rahul Gandhi says, accuses Modi of outsourcing key decisions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "frightened" of US President Donald Trump, claiming he allowed the American leader to "decide and announce" that India would stop buying Russian oil and "keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs."

Gandhi’s remarks came after Trump stated that his "friend" Modi assured him India would halt Russian oil purchases, describing it as a significant step to increase pressure on Moscow over the Ukraine invasion.

"PM Modi is frightened of Trump. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. Cancelled the Finance Minister's visit to America. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. Doesn't contradict him on Operation Sindoor," Gandhi wrote on X.

Adding to Rahul Gandhi's remark, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also lashed out at the government over the issue.

"At 5:37 PM Indian Standard Time on May 10, 2025, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the very first to announce that India has halted Operation Sindoor. Subsequently, President Trump has claimed 51 times in 5 different countries that he had intervened to stop Operation Sindoor by using tariffs and trade as his weapon of pressure. Yet our PM kept silent," Ramesh said on X.

"Now President Trump has declared yesterday that Mr. Modi has assured him that India will not import oil from Russia. Mr. Modi appears to have outsourced key decisions to America. The 56-inch chest has now shrunk.