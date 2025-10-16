SC seeks reply from Ilaiyaraaja on rights dispute

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from music composer Dr Ilaiyaraaja after hearing a transfer petition filed by Sony Music Entertainment seeking the transfer of a copyright dispute from Madras High Court to the Bombay High Court.

The bench of CJI BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran agreed to consider the matter and issued notice to Ilaiyaraaja, asking him to file a reply against Sony’s plea.

During the hearing on Wednesday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sony, argued that the issue pertains to the copyrights over the musical works of Ilaiyaraaja, and Sony was the first to file a suit at the Bombay HC on the issue in 2022.

He sought a direction for staying the proceedings before the Madras HC. The SC had in its order in July rejected Ilaiyaraaja’s appeal seeking to transfer the legal dispute over 500 of his musical compositions from the Bombay HC to the Madras HC.