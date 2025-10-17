Centre institutes judicial inquiry panel to probe Leh violence that claimed four lives

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday instituted a judicial inquiry committee under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court judge Justice BS Chauhan to conduct a probe into the violent incidents that occurred in Leh on September 24, 2025, which resulted in the death of four individuals. The violence broke out during protests seeking statehood for Ladakh.

Incidentally, the move comes a day ahead of a protest march and blackout, which is going to take place in solidarity with those killed, injured and arrested during the firing on protesters demanding statehood and autonomy for the Union territory (UT). Among those held are environment activist and Leh Apex Body (LAB) member Sonam Wangchuk.

Department of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh affairs under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the notification saying that the judicial panel “will investigate the circumstances that led to the serious law and order situation, the subsequent police action, and the resultant deaths”.

The MHA in the notification also noted that an FIR (No. 144/2025) has already been registered at Leh Police Station under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including Sections 189, 191, 190, 115, 118, 326, 324, 309, 109, 117, 125, and 121, among others.

The MHA further said, “It is imperative to conduct an inquiry into the said incident by a Retired Judge of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.” Accordingly, Justice BS Chauhan, who has previously served on the Supreme Court bench, has been tasked with leading the probe.