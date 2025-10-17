Centre institutes judicial inquiry panel to probe Leh violence that claimed four lives

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday instituted a judicial inquiry committee under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court judge Justice BS Chauhan to conduct a probe into the violent incidents that occurred in Leh on September 24, 2025, which resulted in the death of four individuals. The violence broke out during protests seeking statehood for Ladakh.
Incidentally, the move comes a day ahead of a protest march and blackout, which is going to take place in solidarity with those killed, injured and arrested during the firing on protesters demanding statehood and autonomy for the Union territory (UT). Among those held are environment activist and Leh Apex Body (LAB) member Sonam Wangchuk.
Department of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh affairs under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the notification saying that the judicial panel “will investigate the circumstances that led to the serious law and order situation, the subsequent police action, and the resultant deaths”.
The MHA in the notification also noted that an FIR (No. 144/2025) has already been registered at Leh Police Station under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including Sections 189, 191, 190, 115, 118, 326, 324, 309, 109, 117, 125, and 121, among others.
The MHA further said, “It is imperative to conduct an inquiry into the said incident by a Retired Judge of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.” Accordingly, Justice BS Chauhan, who has previously served on the Supreme Court bench, has been tasked with leading the probe.
Justice Chauhan will be assisted by Mohan Singh Parihar, Retired District and Sessions Judge, who will serve as Judicial Secretary and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tushar Anand will act as Administrative Secretary.
The Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of the Union Territory of Ladakh have been directed to extend all necessary administrative and logistical support to facilitate the conduct of the judicial inquiry.
In an environment of distrust, LAB members alleged that the government has made no effort to restart talks or address their demands. On September 24, security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters in Ladakh demanding Sixth Schedule status and statehood, resulting in four deaths and over 70 injuries.
Following the violence, authorities imposed curfew-like restrictions, suspended mobile Internet, and arrested more than 70 people, including LAB leader Wangchuk, who was charged under the National Security Act (NSA).
The Scheduled talks on autonomy demands on October 6 were called off by the protesters, who have been insisting on a judicial inquiry into the alleged firing and the release of all detainees, including Wangchuk.
However, the government reiterated its openness to dialogue. It has highlighted willingness to engage with the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) through the High Powered Committee on Ladakh or other platforms.
“The Government has always been open for dialogues at any time,” the MHA had said in an official statement and had expressed confidence that “continuous dialogue would yield the desired results in near future”.
Officials said that the inquiry's findings could shed light on underlying grievances in Ladakh, a strategically vital region bordering China and Pakistan, where protests have periodically highlighted issues like employment reservations, land rights and administrative reforms.